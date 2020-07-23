Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Nigeria - Syria (23 July 2020)

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 23 July 2020

Nigeria: Humanitarian Coordinator condemns the killing of aid workers in Borno State

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has condemned the gruesome killing of four aid workers and a security guard, by non-State armed groups, after being abducted last month while travelling on a main route connecting the northern town of Monguno with Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

