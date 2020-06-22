Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Nigeria - Syria (22 June 2020)

Nigeria: UN COVID-19 response

The UN procured urgently needed vital medical kits and equipment to further support government efforts in addressing COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This includes more than 100,000 test kits, 545 oxygen concentrators, thermometers, personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory supplies and emergency health kits.

The procurement of the supplies was made possible by the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund, jointly launched with the Nigerian Government in early April.

These vital supplies will help protect health-care workers and ensure people are tested and treated as quickly as possible to save lives, said Mr. Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria.

The number of COVID-19 cases has doubled in less than a month in Nigeria, reaching more than 20,000 cases as of 22 June from slightly more than 10,000 end of May. Fatalities also nearly doubled during the same period.

Syria: COVID-19 update

Another 15 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Syrian Ministry of Health, bringing the cases identified by the ministry to 219 cases, including 83 recoveries and 7 deaths.

The UN remains concerned over the economic impact of COVID-19 on millions of women, children and men across Syria, whose health-care system has been decimated by almost a decade of war.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, an estimated 80 per cent of people in Syria lived below the poverty line, with high levels of food insecurity. According to estimates, 9.3 million people in Syria are now considered food insecure, an increase of 1.4 million in the past six months. With the loss of job opportunities due to COVID-19, particularly for those reliant on daily wage labour or seasonal work, it is likely more may be pushed into insecure food conditions in the coming months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is leading UN efforts to support preparation and mitigation measures across all of Syria.

Violence in north-west Syria

The UN remains concerned over the safety and protection of more than 4 million civilians in north-west Syria, more than half of whom are internally displaced, following reports of shelling and airstrikes over the weekend.

Between 19 and 21 June, artillery shelling affected eleven communities in Hama, northern Aleppo, and Idleb Governorates, while air strikes reportedly affected three communities in southern Idleb and northern Hama Governorates.

Of the nearly 1 million people in north-west Syria who fled their homes to escape from hostilities between December and early March, some 840,000 people reportedly remain in displacement in the northern parts of Idleb Governorate and in northern Aleppo Governorate. The overwhelming majority of them are women and children.

The UN continues to urge all parties, and those with influence over them, to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.