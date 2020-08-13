Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Nigeria - South Sudan (13 August 2020)

Nigeria: Humanitarian community calls for ramped up support to vulnerable people in the north-east

The humanitarian community in Nigeria has today called for greater support for vulnerable people in the north-eastern part of the country amid a significant deterioration in people’s living conditions and in the security situation since the beginning of the year.

Speaking at an online High-Level Briefing today, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, and risks wreaking havoc on the most vulnerable population.

He said that the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in the three states is the highest ever recorded – at least 10.6 million people need assistance to survive.

