Cycle of Recruitment and Rehabilitation

Northeast Nigeria is a stage that holds two opposing events simultaneously. The Nigerian government is realising its goal of rehabilitating low-risk repentant Boko Haram fighters as part of counter-insurgency measures to end the Northeast conflict. The programme started in 2016 and so far about 881 ‘repentant Boko Haram fighters’ have been processed out of the rehabilitation exercise. Government sees this initiative as one of the alternatives to resolving the ten years conflict. The general idea is to woo jihadist fighters forced to join the terrorist organisation. This effort is happening alongside the recruitment of more fighters by the jihadists, as alleged by governors of the Northeast region. These outcomes have created a cycle of recruitment by the jihadists on one hand, and the rehabilitation of repentant fighters by the Nigerian government.

Government must move to address reasons for the easy Boko Haram recruitment. For the maximum success of Operation Safe Corridor for low-risk terrorists, government must break the recruitment pipeline of terrorists and its enablers. Northeast governors hold that the push factors that have helped terrorists gain recruits are more than endemic poverty and hunger in the region. For them, forced displacements and the loss of farmlands and investment contributes to the vulnerability of the population region to terrorists’ recruitment. To end the vicious cycle, the Nigerian government must do more than rehabilitation exercises.

Nigeria should partner with donor agencies to propel the development of the Northeast region. The North East Development Commission (NEDC) must mobilise international support for the agency’s mission. The initial aspect of the plan should be tailored in line with current counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism measures in the area. Countering Boko Haram ideology through community engagement and content-specific messaging will help present counter-narratives to Boko Haram’s antics. But investing in human capital will improve lives, provide better economic opportunities and empower the people to be self-reliant. Intervention programmes in the Northeast should aim for a redirection of people’s susceptibility to jihadist ideologies and rebuilding of lives and livelihoods.

The continuous recruitment by Boko Haram fighters poses concerns for the newly graduated repentant jihadist militants and resettling refugees. Government must prioritise these groups of people as being the most vulnerable groups in the region. The Nigerian forces must review the reintegration plan for ex-Boko Haram fighters to ensure its in touch with current realities in the region. Government should also partner with development partners to support activities of civil society groups and community actors in preventing violent extremism. Nigeria must block the loopholes that will affect the success and impact of rehabilitation programmes for ex-fighters, the return and resettlement of refugees displaced by the war.