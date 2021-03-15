CVA, plus information: what happens when cash recipients are kept in the loop?

Max Seilern and Hannah Miles from Ground Truth Solutions reveal the positive impacts of simply being more open about cash programming with cash recipients.

A closer look at recipient feedback in Nigeria and Somalia

Ground Truth Solutions examined feedback fromCVA recipients in Nigeria and Somalia, collected in September 2020 , and the implications were both interesting and useful.The feedbackreveals that **whe****n ****recipients fe****el**** informed – about available aid, targeting criteria, or the**** duration of assistance – they ****are**** more inclined to feel positive about their experience of ****cash and voucher assistance (****CVA****)****. **This blog examines why this happened, and what can be learnt from these results.

In the driver’s seat without a map – why CVA without information misses the point

It’s often said that the most important benefitof CVAis that it shifts decision-making from aid providers to aid recipients. After all, needs assessments may be incorrect or slow to reflect changing realities, while aid recipientsare best placed to allocate resources to meet their own needs and shouldbe in the driving seat.But although cash undoubtedly does confer power and choice to recipients, without information about the system supporting them, the road ahead is uncertain.

When recipients feel informed, they are better able to meet their needs

In Somalia, the cumulative impact of climate and conflict-related shocks, combined with the socio-economic impact of the pandemic haspushed people to the brink. Fifty-six percent of CVA recipients say they are now less able tocover their most important needsthan before the pandemic, having lostjobs, aid, remittances or all three.In Nigeria, the pandemic has exacerbated an already fragile context, caused by over a decade of conflict and violent insurgency.More than half the population ofBorno, Adamawa and Yobe statesrequired humanitarian assistance in 2020.1In both contexts,**** those who feel informed about the aid available to them**** also feel more able to meet their most important needs.

Information also improves perceptions of fairness.

In Nigeria, aid recipients who feel informed about how decisions are made also feel that aid reaches those who need it most. In 2019, 90% of CVA recipients surveyed in Borno State told us they did not know how aid agencies decide who receives aid and who does not. A similar percentage (88%) reported not knowinghow long the assistance would last.After the Cash Working Group doubled down on efforts to communicate programme details, we returned a year later to find improvements across both metrics – people reporting that they understand targeting criteria had increased by 18 percentage points, and those who knew when their CVA would end by 8 percentage points.As these numbers improved, so too did assessments of aid fairness.

Without knowing how long they will receive CVA, recipients cannot plan for what to do when it runs out.Without insight into how recipients are selected, those who qualify accept blindly what is given to them without further explanation from aid providersand with little recourse where problems occur. Those left wondering why they do not qualify are starkly reminded of the power disparity between aid providers and recipients.

What do these results mean for CVA actors?

One obvious way to ensure that people understand programming decisions is to involve them in making such decisions in the first place. It also means ensuring that, at the very least, CVA recipients have the information they need. Communicating clear selection criteria means recipients and non-recipients are more likely to accept decision-making and can hold CVA providers to account. Ensuring recipients are notified when their final transfers approach will help them to prioritise their spending for the months ahead.

Ultimately, CVA promises people choice.But choices cannot be made without information. Transparency and the free flow of information is crucial to reaping the benefit of CVA – shifting the role of humanitarians from providers of aid to facilitators of recovery.