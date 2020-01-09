09 Jan 2020

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 9 January 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
09 Jan 2020

Nigeria

On 4 January 2020, Chad withdrew its 1,200 troops from the Multinational Joint Task Force fighting Boko Haram. Chadian troops withdrawal also coincided with the Nigerian government's decision to withdraw military troops from certain areas in northern Nigeria.

These developments have led to fears and tensions amidst population living in Boko Haram affected areas, resulting in mass movement of people from border towns like Gajiram to Maiduguri...

Read more about Nigeria

Sudan

An escalation of violence, beginning 28 December, has led to the destruction of IDP camps and villages in El Geneina, West Darfur. The event has displaced approximately 40,000 people, including 32,000 from Krinding 1, Krinding 2, and Al Sultan IDP camps. Many of those affected are in need of food, protection, shelter, and NFIs...

Read more about Sudan

Syria

Intensified hostilities between government forces and non-state armed groups in the north-western governorate of Idlib have caused the displacement of over 312,000 people since December 2019. This adds to the 400,000 already displaced between May and August.

IDPs are moving further north towards cities and IDP camps or crossing into the Aleppo governorate...

Read more about Syria

