CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 22 June 2022

Mali

Hundreds of people fled their villages in Diallassagou commune, Bankass cercle (Mopti region) following attacks by non-state armed groups that killed at least 132 people over 18-19 June. The local market, houses, shops, and vehicles were burnt and cattle looted during the attacks. Most of the IDPs fled to other areas of Bankass cercle, where displaced people were already living among the host community, with very limited access to food and livelihoods. The number of people in Mopti region facing Crisis (Phase 3) and worse food security outcomes is expected to increase from 556,531 in the last assessment period of October-December 2021, to 825,253 in June-August 2022, largely due to armed group activity and climatic shocks. High food prices and stock depletion during the lean season following a period of decreased agricultural production will likely contribute to this deterioration.

Mauritania

Mauritania hosts more than 85,000 refugees from Mali. Many have lived in Mauritania since 2012, but the number of refugees has sharply escalated since March, owing to increased violence and insecurity in Mali. Most refugees live in the Mbera refugee camp (Hodh el Chargui region), and return to Mali remains unlikely because of continued insecurity. Instead, refugees have been slowly integrating into the society, with the majority working in farming, agriculture, or fishing in Lake Mahmouda. They have been faced with consecutive periods of drought since at least 2019, lack of rain, and increasing temperatures that impact their livelihoods. About 85% of land in Mauritania is facing desertification, while more than 60% of refugee households report inadequate food consumption. Due to lack of funding and despite the impact of climate change, some UN organisations have had to significantly cut food assistance in Mauritania (among other countries ), which will result in increased poverty and food insecurity.

Nigeria

Intercommunal clashes in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs (Adamawa state) from 6-9 June resulted in at least 30 deaths, 57 people injured, around 500 homes damaged or destroyed and at least 10,000 people displaced. Clashes in these areas typically occur at the onset of the rainy season, related to disputes over agricultural land. The displaced people have taken refuge in five schools in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs and need food, NFIs, WASH, medical care, and protection. They are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases such as acute watery diarrhoea and cholera as the rainy season progresses and WASH facilities are inadequate. The state government has provided some food and non-food items to the IDPs, but lacks the capacity to continue providing this assistance for an extended period of time.

