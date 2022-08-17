CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 17 August 2022

Nigeria

Around 43,000 people in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states have been affected by flooding since the beginning of the rainy season. Some 4,400 people were displaced, many of them taking refuge in schools. Shelters, farmland, livelihood assets, public buildings, transport, and telecommunication infrastructures were damaged by flooding. Shelter, non-food items, food, health, WASH assistance, and livelihood support are needed. As at 30 December 2021, nearly 855,000 IDPs lived in IDP camps across the three states because of the protracted conflict in northeast Nigeria. At least 36% of IDPs in camps live in self-made or makeshift shelters, making them particularly susceptible to the impacts of flooding, including secondary displacement. There are logistical humanitarian access challenges in Yobe state due to flooded roads and the collapse of a bridge in Gulani LGA. Flooding resulting from heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northeast Nigeria until September.

Philippines

Heavy rainfall since early August has caused floods on Mindanao, mostly in low-lying areas of Maguindanao, Cotabato City, and the Special Geographic Area in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Some of these areas were flooded in July. As at 14 August, around 480,000 people in some 230 villages were affected. Authorities are providing food and NFIs. Some sources report the displacement of 75,000 people in Maguindanao. More than 110,00 people were already internally displaced on Mindanao due to conflict, crime, and natural disasters; around 90% of them living in protracted displacement. Over 1,000 hectares of agricultural land were damaged by the floods. Mindanao is responsible for a third of the country’s farming and fisheries production and around 60% of its agricultural exports. The floods also damaged schools and school materials. Mindanao lags in education compared to other parts of the country due to armed conflict, exclusion, and marginalisation.

