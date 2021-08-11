CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 11 August 2021

DPRK

Heavy rain over 1-3 August in North Hamgyong and South Hamgyong provinces caused flooding along major rivers and destroyed over 1,000 houses. 5,000 people were evacuated. Agricultural lands and infrastructure including roads, railroads, and bridges were flooded. Satellite images show a visibly broken bridge in Sinhung county, which will likely reduce access there. Puryong county (North Hamgyong province) received the most rain, a reported 23 inches, followed by Sinhung county (South Hamgyong province), with 12 inches. The military is carrying out relief operations in the affected areas though response is likely complicated by strict COVID-19 containment measures in place since the beginning of the pandemic. In June and July the DPRK acknowledged food shortages because of a combination of other factors including international sanctions and previous natural disasters.

Go to DPRK page

Nigeria

Suspected Fulani herders attacked at least ninevillages near Miango and Kwall districts(Plateau state, Middle Belt region) between 31 July and 2 August, leading to 54 fatalities and displacement of at least 15,000 people. More than 2,500 houses were burnt and at least 1,000 hectares of farmland awaiting harvest were destroyed. The IDPs, including women and children, took refuge in Kwall district. They need food and NFIs. During previous attacks in June and July, armed herders specifically targeted and destroyed farmland. Around 2 million people in the Middle Belt region are food insecure due to persistent conflict and high food prices. These attacks will further impact food security. Coping capacity of the affected population is likely to deteriorate as livelihoods are lost and poverty levels increase.

Go to Nigeria page

Sudan

Over 12,200 people have been affected by heavy rain and flooding across several states since 24 July. At least three deaths and 45 people with injuries are reported. More than 800 homes have been destroyed and 4,400 are damaged. At least three government facilities were destroyed in Gezira state and 15 school buildings damaged or destroyed across Gedaref state. 70 IDP shelters were affected in Nadi Tadamon site in West Darfur; the IDPs will likely be relocated to a safer area. Three IDP camps in El Geneina locality (West Darfur) were affected, increasing risk of shelters collapsing and disease outbreaks within camps. Flooding has affected roads and transportation of commodities. Residents of Abu Hujar (Sennar state) reported an increase in local prices after disruption of transportation on the main road connecting Sennar city (Sennar state) and Ed Damazine city (Blue Nile state).

Go to Sudan page