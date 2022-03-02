COVID-19 Situation Analysis 9: North-East Nigeria, Februrary 2022

This Round 9 of the COVID-19 Situation Analysis is based on the assessment of knowledge, practice and impact of the pandemic on internally displaced persons (IDPs) in conflict-affected communities of northeast Nigeria. Conducted by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) unit of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the report covers the period between 16 November and 30 December 2022 and reflects trends from the states Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe in north-east Nigeria. The first assessment was conducted in May 2020, two months after the index case was reported in Nigeria. In this report, the results are presented from the 9th round of assessments. In this Round 9, 122,966 respondents - or 6 per cent of all identified IDPs as per DTM Round 40 - were interviewed for a range of COVID-19 related indicators. Key informant interviews and focus group discussions were the primary methods used for the assessment and the findings were corroborated with physical on-ground observations.