COVID-19 Situation Analysis 6: North East Nigeria, June 2021

INTRODUCTION

This Round 6 of the COVID-19 Situation Analysis is based on the assessment of knowledge, practice and impact of the pandemic on internally displaced persons (IDPs) in conflict-affected communities of northeast Nigeria. Conducted by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) unit of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the report covers the period between 19 April and 9 June 2021 and reflects trends from the states Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe in north-east Nigeria.

The first assessment was conducted in May 2020 two months after the index case was reported in Nigeria. In this report, the results are presented from the 6th round of assessments. In this Round 6, 116,320 respondents - or 5 per cent of all identified IDPs as per DTM Round 37 - were interviewed for a range of COVID-19 related indicators. Key informant interviews and focus group discussions were the primary methods used for the assessment and the findings were corroborated with physical on-ground observations.

The information collated and analyzed in this report includes COVID-19 awareness among IDPs, communication medium used to receive information, level of awareness (in camps and in host communities, respectively), exposure to communication on risks associated with COVID-19, mitigation measures taken (in camps and among host communities, respectively), health centre’s preparedness in managing confirmed cases of COVID-19, effect of the pandemic on day-to-day activities (in camps and in host communities, respectively) and access to infection and prevention control facilities. Additionally, in this 6th Round of assessments, a section was added on vaccine awareness and the preparedness to get vaccinated in the future.

COVID-19 threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria, a region that has been besieged with an escalation of violence between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and the Government for nearly a decade, resulting in mass displacement and deprivation. To better understand the scope of displacement and assess the needs of affected populations, IOM has been implementing the DTM programme since September 2014, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and relevant State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs).

The main objective of this report is the provide accurate and detailed information and support the Government and humanitarian partners in providing an adequate and timely response to the needs of forcibly displaced populations.