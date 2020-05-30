COVID-19 Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative: Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas (LGAs), Nigeria (April 12th to 16th May 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative (RMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Food Security Sector Working Group (FSS) and the Cash Working Group (CWG) to support humanitarian actors providing cash and voucher assistance (CVA), especially in adjusting the response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Northeast Nigeria.

In Northeast Nigeria, food prices are collected on a monthly basis by the World Food Programme (WFP) and other humanitarian organization based on their programmatic needs. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,

FSS set up a COVID-19 taskforce in collaboration with REACH and other CVA partners to monitor prices of critical household items on a weekly basis due to the rapid nature of the pandemic, and its negative effects on market systems and the movement of goods and services.

The RMMI will collect price data for fuel and water, critical non-food items (NFIs), including all the components of the Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a weekly basis from May 2020 onwards.

KEY FINDINGS: 12-16 MAY, 2020

The cost of the food SMEB in Maiduguri and Jere LGAs was 23,331 naira during the week of 12-16 May 2020.

The cost of the food SMEB rose by 11% during the week of 12-16 May 2020 when compared to 1-6 May 2020.

The rise in cost of the food SMEB was predominantly driven by increase in prices of 4 items, namely local rice, maize, palm oil and groundnut oil.

Among the interviewed vendors, low customer purchasing power was the most commonly cited barrier in accessing the market (55%).

Among the interviewed vendors, 60% reported there were no government regulations in the market they were operating in.

METHODOLOGY

Data was remotely collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs) purposively sampled across three major markets in Maiduguri and Jere LGAs. The key markets were chosen in consultation with all participating partners from the Food Security Sector (FSS) COVID-19 Taskforce. The cost of the food SMEB for the overall LGA is computed by considering the median of individual market’s food SMEB costs. Variation in the cost of the food SMEB is computed against prices collected during the previous week. Findings are indicative for the assessed location and time frame in which the data was collected.

RMMI WEEKLY FIGURES

Data collection 12th May - 16th May

3 markets assessed

78 vendor KIs surveyed

19 key commodities being tracked