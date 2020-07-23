COVID-19 Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative: Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas (LGAs), Nigeria (14th July to 20th July 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative (RMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Food Security Sector (FSS) and the Cash Working Group (CWG) to support humanitarian actors providing cash and voucher assistance (CVA), especially in adjusting the response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Northeast Nigeria.

In Northeast Nigeria, food prices are collected on a monthly basis by the World Food Programme (WFP) and other humanitarian organizations based on their programmatic needs. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FSS set up a COVID-19 taskforce in collaboration with REACH and other CVA partners to monitor prices of critical household items on a fortnightly4 basis due to the rapid nature of the pandemic, and its negative effects on market systems and the movement of goods and services.

The RMMI will collect prices for fuel, water and critical non-food items (NFIs), including all the components of the Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a fortnightly basis from May 2020 onwards.