COVID-19 Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative: Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas (LGAs), Nigeria (29th June to 7th July 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative (RMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Food Security Sector (FSS) and the Cash Working Group (CWG) to support humanitarian actors providing cash and voucher assistance (CVA), especially in adjusting the response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Northeast Nigeria.

In Northeast Nigeria, food prices are collected on a monthly basis by the World Food Programme (WFP) and other humanitarian organizations based on their programmatic needs. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FSS set up a COVID-19 taskforce in collaboration with REACH and other CVA partners to monitor prices of critical household items on a fortnightly4 basis due to the rapid nature of the pandemic, and its negative effects on market systems and the movement of goods and services.

The RMMI will collect prices for fuel, water and critical non-food items (NFIs), including all the components of the Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a fortnightly basis from May 2020 onwards.

KEY FINDINGS: 29 JUNE - 07 JULY, 2020

• The cost of the food SMEB in Maiduguri and Jere LGAs was 22,319 naira during the week of 29 June - 07 July 2020.

• The cost of the food SMEB increased by 2% during the week of 29 June - 07 July 2020 when compared to 16-20 June 2020.

• The rise in cost of the food SMEB was predominantly driven by rise in prices of four items, namely local rice, groundnut, groundnut oil and palm oil.

• Among the interviewed vendors, 51% reported not being aware of or adhering to the government mandated market restrictions even though the federal government mandated guidelines have been in effect since 2nd of June.2 • Fuel vendors reported a 15% drop in diesel prices. This was primarily driven by a slump in demand due to COVID-19 restrictions.

METHODOLOGY

Data was remotely collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs) purposively sampled across three major markets in Maiduguri and Jere LGAs. The key markets were chosen in consultation with all participating partners from the Food Security Sector (FSS) COVID-19 Taskforce. The cost of the food SMEB for the overall LGA is computed by considering the median of individual market’s food SMEB costs. Variation in the cost of the food SMEB is computed against prices collected during the previous fortnightly4 data collection. Findings are indicative for the assessed location and time frame in which the data was collected.

RMMI WEEKLY FIGURES

Data collection 29th June - 07th July

3 markets assessed

102 vendor KIs surveyed

19 key commodities being tracked

￼