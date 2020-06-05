The COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria, Brief 2, April 3 2020: Potential impact on the North-East

Situation Update

As of 3 April 2020, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases have surpassed one million across over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Fatalities have reached 53,000 with a case fatality rate around 5 percent (Figure 1). In Nigeria, confirmed cases have increased to 190 with 2 fatalities at the time of writing. Cases have been registered in twelve states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Lagos and the FCT reporting the highest number of cases.

Efforts to contain the spread of the virus are underway. A National COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan has been adopted and will serve as a blueprint for a whole-of-Government response. Moreover, a network of current testing labs is being expanded for an additional six which will bring the total to 13 labs, including planned capacity in the North-East and the North-West. As this network expands, testing capacity is expected to increase to 5,000 tests/ day against the current capacity of approximately 500 tests/day with a 24-48-hour turnaround from receipt of samples.

Increased testing will invariably lead to more cases being identified. Continued efforts to expedite procurement of additional kits, including 10,000 kits by the United Nations, are ongoing. Still, with the expected numbers to come in the weeks ahead, capacity will continue to be challenged.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has directed cessation of movement in Lagos, the FCT and Ogun states, currently accounting for 72 percent of the current cases, for 14 days effective March 30th, 2020.

These efforts have been supplemented by similar initiatives by several other States - those with confirmed cases and those without – imposing restrictions on entry in and out of the states as well as restrictions on movement within the state, enabling them to buy time for the recommended measures including for testing, isolation and contact tracing to be implemented.