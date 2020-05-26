COVID-19 in Nigeria - Vulnerabilities to COVID-19 and containment measures - Thematic report – May 2020

As of 25 May, Nigeria reported 7,839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 226 related deaths (WHO 25/05/2020).

Most cases (around 60%) have been registered in Lagos and Kano states, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 35 of 37 states have reported COVID-19 cases, including conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (OCHA 18/05/2020; NCDC 11/05/2020). Testing capacity in Nigeria is now increasing, but the health system is weak, and many areas of the countries are not easily accessible. The pandemic and COVID19 containment measures are having a significant impact on the population’s well-being, and socioeconomic and living conditions.

In this report ACAPS explains the vulnerabilities to, and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 containment measures in Nigeria. ACAPS analysed the vulnerabilities to the pandemic in Nigeria with respect to the following key factors:

• Population density and settlements

• Commerce

• Scope and adaptability of social protection programmes

• Remittances

• Reliance on informal economy

• Rule of law and protection concerns

• Standards of essential services

• Humanitarian access and response

Key vulnerabilities

• Highly congested and unsanitary slums and displacement settlements

• Weak health system and spread of epidemic diseases

• High poverty rates for half of the population

• Limited humanitarian access in conflict-affected and insecure areas