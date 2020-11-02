COVID-19 communication and information flow in hard-to-reach areas of Borno state, Nigeria, June - July 2020

CONTEXT AND INTRODUCTION

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno state as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors. Previous assessments illustrate how the conflict continues to have severe consequences for people in H2R areas. In addition, the insecure situation, compounded by the general lack of access to basic services and infrastructure, leaves people living in H2R areas highly vulnerable to (the impact of) COVID-19.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, communication on prevention, symptoms, and when to seek medical care is critical to reduce transmission and mortality rates. Yet, particularly in H2R areas in Borno state, access to means and sources of information is likely to be severely limited. Although assessments conducted by REACH have indicated an increase in COVID-19 related knowledge among people living in H2R areas, findings also show that options to communicate with people in H2R areas are incredibly limited, preventing the circulation of COVID-19 information. To strengthen the evidence base on how information (particularly related to COVID-19) is accessed, understood, and used by people living in Borno’s H2R areas, REACH conducted a qualitative assessment on communication and information sharing from June to July 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This brief is divided into two sections. The first section describe the types of information (general and COVID-19 specific) reportedly received by people living in H2R settlements as well as information needs, trust and sources of information. Following from this, the second section focuses on how people in H2R settlements reportedly used COVID-19 specific information, particularly how they may have changed their behaviour on the basis of the information they received.

The findings presented in this brief are derived from 30 in-depth interviews with key informants (KIs) from H2R settlements in Adabam, Bama, Damboa, and Gwoza local government areas (LGAs). Findings are indicative only of the lived experiences of people in these settlements. For additional information on the sampling strategy and methodology, please refer to the Terms of Reference and the dedicated “Methodology note” on page 5.

KEY FINDINGS