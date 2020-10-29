The cost of coastal zone degradation in Nigeria: cross river, delta and Lagos states

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Nigeria is home to Africa’s largest economy and population. The country is endowed with abundant natural resources: the biggest oil and natural gas reserves on the continent, plentiful water, and the largest mangrove ecosystems in Africa. The coastal zone, which stretches along 853 km, is crucial to the country’s economy, by housing activities related to oil and gas exploration and exploitation, fishing, shipping, and agriculture.

Lagos State alone contributes an estimated 25 percent of the country’s economy.

Despite its rich resources and economic opportunities, the coastal zone is affected by severe pressures: unplanned urbanization has increased people’s exposure to air pollution, poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and toxic wastes; floods and erosion have increasingly devastating effects; moreover, sea level rise is exacerbating these threats.

Thus, the coastal zone is undergoing alarming environmental degradation, leading to deaths from air and water pollution; losses of assets such as houses and infrastructure; and degradation of critical ecosystems, such as mangroves. For example, in 2018, ambient air pollution in Lagos caused about 11,200 premature deaths, and generated a health cost estimated at US$2.1 billion.