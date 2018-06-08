Coordination of Humanitarian Cargo Movement in Northeast Nigeria (November 2016 – May 2018)

Background

Insecurity and damaged road infrastructure in northeast Nigeria place a significant strain on logistics capacities and constrain access to affected populations. In order to mitigate these challenges and ensure the continued and timely delivery of relief, humanitarian organisations and the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) agreed to a notification process for planned cargo movements. Since November 2016, in support of the Civil-Military Coordination function led by OCHA (UNCMCoord), the Logistics Sector has been consolidating cargo movement notifications and coordinating escorts upon request of partners.

Objective

To facilitate the scale-up of the humanitarian response and maintain the delivery of relief items to the affected population. This is done by consolidating cargo movement notifications and escort requirements in a streamlined and coordinated process; by producing Standard Operating Procedures and access maps; and by working with the UNCMCoord to strengthen the liaison of the humanitarian community with the NAF on cargorelated issues.

Outcome

Effectively coordinating cargo movements has enhanced their timeliness and flexibility. The time needed to prepare and submit cargo notifications to the NAF has been reduced, and the limited number of escorts have been utilized as best as possible. Relief items have been dispatched more rapidly and ultimately more assistance has reached those who need it. Additionally, an emergency notification procedure allows for expedited notification clearances in emergencies and unforeseen critical needs.