05 Sep 2018

Coordination of Humanitarian Cargo Movement in Northeast Nigeria (November 2016 – August 2018)

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 05 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (252.14 KB)

Background

In northeast Nigeria, insecurity and damaged road infrastructure places a significant strain on logistics capacities and constrains access to affected populations. In order to mitigate these challenges and ensure the continued and timely delivery of relief, humanitarian organisations and the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) have agreed to a notification process for planned cargo movements. Since November 2016, in support of the Civil-Military Coordination function led by OCHA (UNCMCoord), the Logistics Sector has been consolidating cargo movement notifications and coordinating escorts upon request of partners.

