Contradictions and Commitments

In January 2021, Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed that the number of out-of-school children dropped from 10.1 million to 6.946 million in 2020. The outbreak and subsequent spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020 led to losses to life and impacted all human affairs. Many activities were halted due to restrictive measures enforced to curb the virus spread. Education was not left out of the mix, as schools in Nigeria were shut down. It was the same year that Nigeria reportedly recorded an unprecedented decline in the number of out-of-school. On Thursday 18th March 2021, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said Nigeria has more than 10 million out-of-school children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mixed feelings trailed the January decline announcement. This was mainly due to the agreeably tumultuous previous year where many children were at home due to the coronavirus and intensified insecurity in some part of the country, especially with attacks on schools. The latest revelation by Mr Nwajiuba contradicts his colleague’s previous announcement of a decline. Furthermore, it suggests that both education ministers are working with different data or none at all.

According to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), in 2018, Nigeria’s out-of-school rose from 10.5 million to 13.2 million, the world’s highest. In West Africa, Nigeria accounts for 45 per cent of out-of-school children. The northern region accounts for 60 per cent, comprising mainly girls, of the out-of-school in Nigeria. Some contributive factors to this issue are insecurity and cultural challenges in Northern Nigeria. From December 2020 to February 2021, over 600 school children have been kidnapped in their various schools across a bandits-rampaged northwest and northcentral Nigeria. Accessing education in these zones has become increasingly difficult due to the spate of attacks on schools. Much worse, it will impact greatly on out-of-school children crisis.

In addressing education challenges, the Nigerian ministry of education must first collectively agree on reliable and uniform data to inform policies and programme for tackling the education crisis. The contradictory statements from the two ministers of education put a big question mark on current efforts to solve out-of-school children’s problem. Reliable data will lead to better decision-making, tailored intervention efforts, effectiveness, efficiency, and projects’ impact. In northern Nigeria, where the number of out-of-school children is higher, relevant government institutions must work with religious and traditional institutions to incentivise school enrollment. The formal school programme must be strategised to fit into the prevalent Almajiri system of education. This strategy will drive local support and ensures that the Almajiri school reform does not lose its Islamic component.

The rise of insecurity and the current war against education in Nigeria calls for increased securitisation of hotspots and learning environments. Security organisations must collaborate with local security militias and residents to properly securitise hotspots. The new trend of community policing across the country is timely as it will provide more security personnel to rural areas that are witnessing a surge in violent attacks. Beyond the contradictions between Nigeria’s education ministers, substantial efforts are needed to incentivise school enrolment and securitisation of learning environments.