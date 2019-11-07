Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: North East Nigeria Security and Conflict and Stabilisation Programme

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

Defence Engagement: the principal effort of British military in Nigeria is training and capacity building support to the Nigerian Army (AFN) and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF). This includes delivering train the trainer packages, advice on institutional reform, and pre-deployment training, designed to enhance their ability to engage and defeat enemy combatants, and defend territory, whilst complying with the law of armed conflict and positively engaging with marginalised groups.

Conflict Management and Stabilisation: supporting the Nigerian Police Force and other security and justice actors in their efforts to protect civilians and uphold the rule of law in areas recently recovered from insurgent groups by the AFN.

Demobilisation and community reintegration: support to Operation Safe Corridor, to allow displaced people and former insurgent group fighters to return to their communities. As areas are recovered from insurgent groups and the security environment stabilises, the programme will provide support to early recovery efforts aimed at restoring basic services and livelihood opportunities.

The programme complements other UK Government work in NE Nigeria, notably DFID’s ongoing humanitarian support and longer term recovery and development programming, and the CSSF-funded Security and Justice Reform Programme, which is working with the police across four states in Nigeria, including in the NE.

A proportion of this programme is ODA eligible under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee's revised directive on peace and security. The UK aid strategy (2015) sets out the UK Government’s objectives to use its ODA budget to strengthen global peace, security and governance by investing more to tackle the causes of instability, insecurity and conflict, and tackle crime and corruption.