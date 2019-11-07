07 Nov 2019

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Nigeria Security & Justice Reform Programme (SJRP)

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (76.5 KB)

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

  • The Security & Justice Reform Programme (SJRP) directly delivers on the UK Government’s defence, security and justice priorities in Nigeria, through three interconnected components:

  • Strengthening Security and Justice Accountability through the media: supporting wider and more informed, inclusive and constructive public dialogue around key security and justice reform issues;

  • Democratic Oversight and Accountability of the Nigerian Security Sector: enhancing legislative oversight of the security sector by supporting key committees of the National Assembly to strengthen their capacity to hold defence, security and justice actors to account;

  • Strategic assistance to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF): includes strengthening the NPF’s strategic planning and operations and promoting the transition to civilian security. This will be complemented by broader strategic assistance to the NPF to support democratic policing, including by strengthening delivery of service, coherence and coordination and use of internal and external accountability mechanisms at local, state and federal levels.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.