Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Nigeria Security & Justice Reform Programme (SJRP)

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The Security & Justice Reform Programme (SJRP) directly delivers on the UK Government’s defence, security and justice priorities in Nigeria, through three interconnected components:

Strengthening Security and Justice Accountability through the media: supporting wider and more informed, inclusive and constructive public dialogue around key security and justice reform issues;

Democratic Oversight and Accountability of the Nigerian Security Sector: enhancing legislative oversight of the security sector by supporting key committees of the National Assembly to strengthen their capacity to hold defence, security and justice actors to account;