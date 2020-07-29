Conflict and Underdevelopment Knot

Development is uniquely knotted to violent extremism. When it is in deficit, it fans embers of violence as economically deprived groups seek measures, often violent, to salvage their vulnerabilities. Development programmes are also valuable in preventing extremism. In the words of United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the creation of open, equitable, inclusive, and pluralist societies, based on the full respect of human rights and with economic opportunities for all, represents the most tangible and meaningful alternative to violent extremism.

Underdevelopment remains at the core of violent extremism that leads to conflict in most developing countries. Ranging from some factors, the inability of developing nations to navigate their resources towards growth, protection, and meeting of other expectations of citizens is a harbinger for social maladies. These failures contribute to the weakness of the state and in turn fuel violent conflicts. A nation’s lack of capacity to fulfil its responsibilities leads to a situation that furthers punctures its weakness. It brings such a country closer to fragility or ultimate state failure. By these standards, Syria and Yemen come to mind and even the current situation in Mali. The Malian situation has necessitated the intervention of ECOWAS.

Nigeria has a fair share of violent conflict with the Boko Haram insurgency, the menace of armed banditry, farmers-herders conflict, inter-communal and inter-religious wars, land wars, gang wars, and kidnapping activities. This is in addition to its poverty situation and growing population. These issues have expanded developmental problems in the country and weakened the state’s capacity to engender a good living standard. The situation of underdevelopment and extreme poverty fuels group struggle over resources. First, factors such as corruption, exclusion, patrimonialism, and other governance failures are the root causes of underdevelopment, and therefore trigger violent conflicts. Thus, the state becomes incapable of addressing both the development issues and the resultant conflicts.

Therefore, to nip the conflict in the bud, the Nigerian government must prioritise the prevention of violent extremism and conflict through engendering even development in the country. While the combat approach is required to tackle the violence and save lives and livelihoods, the government must also ensure it is promoting the sectors that help to prevent the carnage. For instance, a United Nations report acknowledges that grievances against the state and state security actors raise people’s vulnerability to violent extremism. Practical examples in Nigeria, are the Niger Delta militancy, riotous protests against police brutality, separatist agitations, amongst others. The numerous cases of killings in Southern Kaduna may also point to a grievance against the state and the ensuing crisis of confidence may propel the inclination towards self-protection and preservation.

Nigeria is strongly knotted in a situation that development deficits trigger violence and conflict which worsens the state of underdevelopment in the country. The situation is dire such that the state cannot navigate through without improving fruitful partnerships with development stakeholders and donor agencies. However, the state must commit to accountability measures and fair distribution of public goods. The state must also jettison state-sanctioned practices that tend to brew socio-economic disequilibrium, stoke tensions around marginalisation, and pit one group against the other.

Alternatively, development partners and donor agencies must improve efforts on working directly with non-governmental implementation partners across the nation. This will cut the cycle of lack of capacity, public sector corruption, and other challenges associated with interfacing directly with the government. The rationale is that non-governmental implementation partners are more likely to be objective and accountable in the implementation of projects. Their assessment of impact per community needs is more likely to meet the objectives of the funding agency. Nigeria is in the circle of numerous conflicts that are strongly tied to development deficits and governance failures such that it has worsened the conditions that generated them. It is important to start exploring preventive approaches to these issues.