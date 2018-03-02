02 Mar 2018

Condemning Killing of Relief Workers, National Security Forces in Borno, Nigeria, Secretary-General Says All Aid Deliveries to Area Have Been Suspended Temporarily

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 02 Mar 2018

SG/SM/18920

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the killing of three aid workers last night in Rann town in Borno State, Nigeria, following an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. At least one other aid worker remains critically injured and another three are still missing. Eight members of the Nigerian national security forces were also killed.

At the time of the attack, over 40 humanitarian workers were in Rann. All humanitarian personnel have been evacuated from Rann, and all humanitarian deliveries in the area have been temporarily suspended.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the affected aid workers, their families and to the Government and people of Nigeria. He wishes those injured a swift recovery. The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. Those responsible for these and other atrocities in Nigeria must be apprehended and prosecuted.

The Secretary-General calls on all the parties to ensure at all times the protection of all civilians in Nigeria.

