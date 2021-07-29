Communique of the 1010th meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on the Implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of the Boko Haram affected areas of Lake Chad Basin, 19 July 2021

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1010th meeting held on 19 July 2021 on the Implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of the Boko Haram affected areas of Lake Chad Basin:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in the Lake Chad Basin Region, particularly, Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMLXXIII] adopted at its 973rd meeting held on 18 January 2021, [PSC/PR/COMM (DCCCXVI)] adopted at its 816th meeting held on 5 December 2018, [PSC/PR/COMM (DCCXXXVIII)] adopted at its 738th meeting held on 7 December 2017, [PSC/PR/COMM (CDLXXXIX)] adopted at its 489th meeting held on 3 March 2015, and [PSC/AHG/COMM.2(CDLXXXIV)] adopted at its 484th meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 29 January 2015 concerning regional and international efforts aimed at combatting the Boko Haram terrorist group;

Also recalling the provisions of the Chapter VIII of the UN Charter on the role of regional arrangements in the maintenance of international peace and security, and emphasizing the vital role of the RECs/RMs as primary responders of crisis/conflict situations in their respective jurisdictions, in line with the cardinal principles of subsidiarity, complementarity and comparative advantage;

Noting the opening remarks made by H.E Ambassador Victor Adeleke, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for July 2021, and the statement by H.E Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Also noting the statements by the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF);

Reaffirming AU Solidarity with the governments and people of the countries of the LCBC, as well as the unwavering commitment of the AU to continue to support them in the implementation of the Lake Chad Basin Regional Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience Strategy (RSS);

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: