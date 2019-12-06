Communiqué Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 898th meeting held on 28 November 2019, on the renewal of the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against the Boko Haram terrorist group

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Ambassador Rachid Benlounes, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of November 2019, and the statement read by the AU Director for Peace and Security Department, Dr. Admore Kambudzi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Peace and Security, H.E Ambassador Smail Chergui; also taking note of the report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and AU support to the force as well as the presentation by the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission of the MNJTF, H.E. Amb. Mamman Nuhu; further taking note of the statements made by the representatives of the Republic of Niger, in its capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Gabonese Republic, in its capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of the Central African States (ECCAS);

Recalling its earlier decisions and pronouncements on the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group and efforts aimed at eradicating it, in particular Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCXVI)] adopted at its 816th held on 5 December 2018, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(CDLXXXVIII)] adopted at its 738th meeting held on 7 December 2017,

Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCXXI)] adopted at its 721st meeting held on 28 September 2017, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(CDLXXXIX)] adopted at its 489th meeting held on 3 March 2015 and Communiqué [PSC/AHG/COMM. 2(CDLXXXIV)] adopted at its 484th meeting held on 29 January 2015;

Also recalling the Final Communiqué of the Joint Summit of ECOWAS and ECCAS Heads of State and Government on Peace, Security, Stability and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism held on 30 July 2018 in Lomé, Togo; further recalling the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2349 (2017) which recognised the determination of the Member States of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) plus Benin to address the impact of Boko Haram terrorist activities;

Acting under Article 7 of the Protocol relating to the establishment of the Peace and Security Council,