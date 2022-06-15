Communal clashes in Adamawa State: Flash Update #1 Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs, Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria As of 15 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 10,000 people have been displaced in Adamawa State by renewed clashes between agrarian communities from Guyuk and neighbouring Lamurde Local Government Area (LGA). The displaced are currently hosted in five school facilities converted into temporary shelter sites.

• Between 6 and 9 June the violence claimed at least 30 civilian lives and damaged or destroyed over 500 homes. Some 57 people were wounded in the clashes.

• On 8 June the Adamawa State Governor imposed an indefinite curfew from dusk until dawn for both LGAs. Security personnel have been deployed across the affected communities.

• The Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has requested the support of humanitarian partners in responding to the needs of the displaced civilians. SEMA has provided initial food and non-food item (NFI) assistance but needs remain high.

• Health partners are deploying emergency teams to deliver vital integrated health services, including treatment of wounds, illness, maternal and childcare services and psychosocial support.

• OCHA is mobilizing humanitarian partners for assistance, including possibly through the rapid response mechanism (RRM).

Situation Overview:

Between 6 and 9 June, renewed clashes between various agrarian communities from Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs claimed over 30 civilian lives and destroyed or damaged more than 500 homes. Dispute over the ownership of hectares of farmland bordering the neighbouring LGAs triggered the latest wave of violence. Over 10,000 people have been displaced. The worst-affected communities across the two LGAs are Lafiya, Boshkiri, Mumseri, Mere,

Kupte and Zakawon, according to SEMA. The areas are some 100 kilometres south of Yola, the state capital.

Following the increasing wave of violence, on 8 June Governor Ahmadu Fintiri imposed an indefinite dusk to dawn (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.) curfew across the affected communities. The deployment of security forces has been ramped up to contain the surging violence. Although sources and local media have reported severe impacts and higher fatalities, access to the affected communities to assess the impact on private and public assets and infrastructure is challenging.

Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs are among the major hotspots for recurrent inter-communal clashes in southern Adamawa State. Similar clashes and mass displacements were reported in both LGAs around the same periods in 2019 and 2020. The onset of the rainy season, which is a peak period for wet season farming, often triggers disputes over land ownership among agrarian communities in LGA border areas.