Common Pipeline Management WASH NFI items

The common pipeline of WASH NFIs is a central repository of WASH NFI supplies mechanism that aims to strengthen the NNE WASH Sector's capacity to respond to critical humanitarian needs, assuring harmonization of items, sustained availability of core items, cost-efficiency due to economies of scale, and enabling uniform and coordinated responses.

A WASH common pipeline project offers a solution to address the complex logistical context which is common in many humanitarian emergency responses. Operating in synergy with the Logistic sector, the options for transportation, preposition locations and storage of supplies is expanded, allowing the humanitarian partners to minimize the logistics and resources involved in delivering the supplies to the response and/or distribution locations.

The success of the common pipeline program depends largely of the effectiveness of the internal management systems and its synchronization with the procurement and logistic units at the mission. In addition, the success is dependent as well of the level of engagement and coordination with the WASH sector and the synergies exploited with other sectors such as the logistics cluster. A sound WASH Common Pipeline project should uphold accountability in all the stages of the process. From coordination with the WASH sector for the planning of supplies and preposition locations, to the procurement and storage, distributions to partners and end users, utilization of supplies and beneficiary feedback. Tools such as the needs assessment or verification reports, distribution reports, post-distribution monitoring (PDM) reports are essential to ensure that the supplies have been used appropriately and to capture beneficiary feedback used to make improvements for future response.

Generally, before accessing the pipeline supplies, WASH partners are required to conduct systematic needs assessment and /or verification in the prioritized response locations. Based on that, the WASH cluster or sector coordination team may endorse the release of the supplies for the intervention. This will depend as well of other compounding factors such as availability of stocks, no overlapping with other responses, strategy and soundness of the planned response, and the priorities of the sector.

Globally, in WASH emergency and/or early recovery setting responses, basic supplies provided through the common pipeline mechanism commonly include spare parts for handpump repair; household water storage items and PoU treatment products; bulk water storage, treatment materials and equipment; emergency sanitation and hygiene supplies, including latrine slab, tarpaulins, soap, hygiene kits and menstrual hygiene management kits.

A supplies catalogue (compiled by respective technical working groups) should provide users of the mechanism clear information about the supplies specification and packaging details to estimate transportation.

Areas that need to be included in the Needs Assessment for the CPR to be approved:

1. Explain the context

Example: explain the situation, how many have been displaced and what is the current situation

2. Why are you deciding to distribute these items

Example: during the HPs house to house visits it has been observed that there is a need for topping up the original hygiene kit which was distributed three months ago (in Feb 2018)

3. Which beneficiaries are you targeting and why

Example: we will be targeting all HHs in camp 19

4. How many beneficiaries / HH will receive the items

Example: 5486HH will be distributed too (the population data was taken from NPM population count)

5. Which location(s) will you be targeting

Example: we will be distributing in camp 19

6. How will you avoid any overlap with other agencies

Example: We have spoken to site management focal point and the WASH Focal Point to make sure that there is no other wash partner distributing Hygiene kits or Hygiene top up kits

7. When do you plan to start the distribution?:

Example: We will start distribution one week after receiving the core pipeline items.

8. Will training be provided on the use of the items?:

Example: training is not needed for the top up hygiene kits as people have used these kits before. If there are any questions, our hygiene promoters are ready to answer their questions and communicate to us if there are any challenges encountered.