Civil-Military and Humanitarian Collaboration Dilemmas in the Lake Chad Basin – A UNDP Policy Paper

Introduction

The Lake Chad Basin (LCB) subregion, which covers Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, has long endured peacebuilding, humanitarian and development challenges. For over a decade, these challenges have been exacerbated by violent extremism (VE). Boko Haram has fostered insecurity and instability in the LCB resulting in a protracted and complex emergency. Since 2009, attacks in the LCB have led to an increasing number of killings. In the last quarter of 2020, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) recorded at least 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the LCB, disproportionally affecting women and children.1 Displacement has remained fairly constant amidst the sustained insecurity and disrupted livelihoods linked to persistent attacks by Boko Haram’s factions.

State and non-state entities, including local and international actors, have sought to address the situation by developing and implementing overlapping peacebuilding, humanitarian and development responses, even as military offensives have continued. Yet, similar to other contexts, the nexus between the three sets of responses is problematic in the LCB, and multiple stakeholders have recognized the need to strengthen this.2 In 2016 the United Nations reform process called for a ‘New Way of Working’ (NWoW). It emphasized these aspects as three sides of the same triangle, reinforcing the notion of a ‘triple nexus’ and echoing a similar declaration by global policymakers in Istanbul that same year.3 Given the multiplicity of actors and approaches, the operationalization of collaborative interventions towards collective outcomes in contexts of VE still poses unique sets of challenges.

Against the backdrop of an intractable crisis, this policy brief analyzes civil-military and humanitarian coordination challenges in the LCB. Emergency interventions in VE contexts raise key questions about the capacity of often competing and selectively cooperative actors to attain optimal and sustainable outcomes in stabilization, recovery and resilience. An increase in the number and type of actors intervening in the LCB has not attenuated the impact of complex emergencies on communities in the region. The depth of the human security challenges in the region, therefore, necessitates civil-military and humanitarian interventions that are contextually adapted, scaled, harmonized and sequenced to ensure the attainment of real, immediate and long-term impacts on affected communities’ livelihoods.