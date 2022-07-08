Cities at the forefront of conflict and climate migration: Mitigating the risks of conflict over urban land and water in fragile contexts

INTRODUCTION

Forced migration and displacement are re-shaping cities and countries across the globe. More people are displaced by conflict and natural disaster today than at any point in history, and the percentage of people who are displaced globally is increasing (UNHCR 2020). Climate change is widely recognized as a contributing and exacerbating factor in migration and in conflict (Podesta, 2019). When people flee, in most instances it is not across borders, but rather to the closest cities. Cities are the most common destinations of migration inflows (Adamo, 2010). Cities experiencing conflict can have particularly fast growth as urban expansion processes are often accelerated by armed conflict near urban centers (Pech & Lakes, 2017).

While much climate change research is focused on the push-factors for displacement, less is known about locations of resettlement and about the solutions to mitigate negative impacts and harness positive impacts of migration.

Cities are at the forefront of climate migration response, yet many are ill-prepared and under-researched to manage growing urban populations. This study aimed to increase knowledge of how displacement affects the governance

of natural resources in these areas and of promising approaches in addressing problems that may arise. The study was guided by the following research questions:

How does forced displacement affect access to and competition over natural resources in urban and peri-urban areas located in fragile and conflict-affected settings (FCAS)?

What factors and conditions exacerbate or mitigate the risk of violent conflict over access to, and distribution of, natural resources in these areas?

What formal or informal governance structures emerge in these areas to manage natural resources and mitigate conflict?

What are the promising governance and natural resource management (NRM) approaches that enhance resilience and mitigate risk of violent conflict in these areas?

The study employed an area-based, ‘two-case’ exploratory case study approach conducting primary research in two neighborhoods affected by climate migration in Maiduguri, Nigeria and Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The study complemented primary research with a literature review. The case study cities were selected based on: their situation within a region where climate change-affected