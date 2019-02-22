Christian Aid launches 45-day drive to promote peaceful elections in Nigeria

A new 45-day intensive project to promote peace during and in the aftermath of the General Elections has been launched by Christian Aid in Benue and Kaduna States.

With growing concerns over violence and insecurity in the aftermath of the elections, the project will facilitate dialogues with individuals and groups to ensure that violence does not occur in these states identified as being volatile. These stakeholders includes traditional and faith leaders and the media, all of whom have been identified to hold high levels of influence in target communities.

Christian Aid is already working with local partners who have an established presence across the target states to conduct rapid assessments that will identify the most likely hotspots in the areas, and adapt strategies to curb violence.

Financed by the START Network through its 'START Fundhttps://startnetwork.org/start-fund' - a rapid mechanism for responding to underfunded emergencies - this intervention will reach a projected 255,000 individuals from 36,000 households in the most volatile communities within the identified states.

Speaking from Abuja, the Country Manager for Christian Aid Nigeria, Charles Usie, said: "This intervention, although with a restricted timeframe, will target root causes of violence and conflict in the most volatile areas, and will engage these communities at the most critical time to ensure peaceful coexistence and sustainability beyond the project period.

"We do not want a repeat of history with electoral violence; that is why Christian Aid is taking this step now at this crucial time.

"The period right after the announcement of the election results is extremely sensitive, even more so than before the elections. It is on this basis that we are launching this project to ensure that communities are adequately informed on how to address aggrievances, and that opportunities for peaceful dialogue are brought to the table.

"There will be intensive community awareness-raising activities over the conduct of elections and maintaining peaceful coexistence in the aftermath, with a focus on collaboratively promoting good governance.

"This is essential to our work as Christian Aid and will further strengthen our efforts to promote accountable governance in the country."

In the event of any violence, Christian Aid will have a stockpile of relief materials that will be provided to the most vulnerable and in need people, supporting the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the states.

Christian Aid will work in Kaduna and Benue States with long-standing partner, African Centre for Leadership and Strategic Development.

