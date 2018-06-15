15 Jun 2018

Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (29 May 2018)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is monitoring the Cholera situation through the Technical Working Group (TWG) in collaboration with key agencies and partners; National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Fed. Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), FMEnv, MSF and World Health Organization (WHO). ￼

  • Since the beginning of 2018, a total of 5,607 suspected cases have been reported from nine States (Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara).

  • A reactive vaccination campaign with Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) has been concluded for Bauchi LGA (Bauchi State), Bade LGA (Yobe State), 9-13 May 2018.

  • NCDC, FMWR, State Governments and partners are strengthening water, sanitation hygiene activities in the affected states. § NCDC has deployed RRTs to Kano and Adamawa States to support surveillance, case management and laboratory capacities

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.