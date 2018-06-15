Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (29 May 2018)
HIGHLIGHTS
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is monitoring the Cholera situation through the Technical Working Group (TWG) in collaboration with key agencies and partners; National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Fed. Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), FMEnv, MSF and World Health Organization (WHO). ￼
Since the beginning of 2018, a total of 5,607 suspected cases have been reported from nine States (Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara).
A reactive vaccination campaign with Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) has been concluded for Bauchi LGA (Bauchi State), Bade LGA (Yobe State), 9-13 May 2018.
NCDC, FMWR, State Governments and partners are strengthening water, sanitation hygiene activities in the affected states. § NCDC has deployed RRTs to Kano and Adamawa States to support surveillance, case management and laboratory capacities