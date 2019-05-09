Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (10 September 2018)
HIGHLIGHTS
The multi-agency cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at NCDC continues to coordinate the response
Zamfara state has shown increasing number of cases since week 34, meanwhile, Borno, Adamawa and Gombe states are reporting a new outbreak in new LGAs
29 cases reported from Gombe state with 3 deaths. State yet to send in linelist data.
No cases reported in the following states in the last three or more weeks: Anambra, Bauchi, Ebonyi, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto and Yobe States