23 Sep 2018

Cholera kills 61 in Nigeria's Yobe State

Report
from EastAfrican
Published on 23 Sep 2018 View Original

In Summary
- 906 infections were recorded in six local government areas
- Personal hygiene, absence of sanitation facilities and flooding of water sources by the rains possible causes of the outbreak
- The Yobe government had three months ago declared an earlier cholera outbreak in its five local government areas

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

A cholera outbreak in northern Nigeria's Yobe State has claimed at least 61 lives, official confirmed.

The local Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Kawuwa, said there were at least 906 reported fresh cases.

The state official, calling for emergency assistance, said at least 50 of the reported Acute Water Diarrhoea (AWD) cases were in critical condition in various hospitals.

“Some of the AWD cases were caused by Vibrio bacterae, the bacteria that cause cholera,“ the commissioner said.

Due to delays

Dr Kawuwa explained that 906 infections were recorded in six local government areas of Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune, Potiskum and Nangere in two months.

“Over 795 patients were successfully treated and discharged, 50 are still on admission in various health facilities across the state.

“Unfortunately, we lost 61 patients mainly due to delays in reporting to the healthcare facilities for life saving treatment.”

Dr Kawuwa said further that the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja were verifying the causes of the outbreak.

He said the verification was necessary to scale up response with the support of the international partners.

Initial outbreak

The commissioner identified personal hygiene, absence of sanitation facilities and flooding of water sources by the rains as possible causes of the outbreak.

He called on water, sanitation and health sector partners, religious and traditional leaders and the affected communities to cooperate in containing the outbreak and to check spread.

The Yobe government had three months ago declared an earlier cholera outbreak in its five local government areas.

The commissioner said the initial outbreak recorded 16 deaths, in 404 cases with Bade Local Government having 379 cases, Karasuwa 16, Jakusko, four, Yusufari three and Bursari, two.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.