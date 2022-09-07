Children and armed conflict in Nigeria Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/596)

Summary

The present report, which covers the period from January 2020 to December 2021, is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict. It is the third report of the Secretary-General on the situation in Nigeria and contains information on the impact of armed conflict on children during the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021.

The report is focused on the three conflict-affected states in north-east Nigeria, namely, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. Highlighted herein are grave violations against children committed by parties to the conflict, including Boko Haram-affiliated and splinter groups, notably Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad and Islamic State West Africa Province, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and the Nigerian Security Forces.

In the report, the Secretary-General notes that, despite a decrease in verified grave violations against children compared with previous years, the highly volatile and rapidly evolving security situation in north-eastern Nigeria continued to have a negative impact on the protection of conflict-affected children. He presents trends and provides information on verified violations, notably the abduction of children, which was the most prominent violation verified. The detention of children for their alleged association with armed groups is also highlighted as an issue of concern.

In the report, the Secretary-General highlights the efforts made by the Government of Nigeria and by CJTF to strengthen the framework to respond to, end and prevent grave violations against children. The report also contains recommendations for ending and preventing grave violations in Nigeria and improving the protection of children.