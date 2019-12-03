Child Soldiers in Northeast Nigeria

Child soldiers have featured actively in the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency and counterinsurgency in Northeast Nigeria. Pressed for fighters, Boko Haram leaders enhanced the ranks of its foot soldiers with both male and female children, many of whom were abducted. Similarly, hundreds of children have been conscripted into the ranks of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF); a civil militia that has provided ancillary counterinsurgent support to state security agents. Such deployment of children in armed conflict situations is a violation of international laws.

This edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly examines the (ab)uses of children in Boko Haram-related operations and highlights policy measures to address the phenomenon.