03 Dec 2019

Child Soldiers in Northeast Nigeria

Report
from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.68 MB)

Child soldiers have featured actively in the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency and counterinsurgency in Northeast Nigeria. Pressed for fighters, Boko Haram leaders enhanced the ranks of its foot soldiers with both male and female children, many of whom were abducted. Similarly, hundreds of children have been conscripted into the ranks of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF); a civil militia that has provided ancillary counterinsurgent support to state security agents. Such deployment of children in armed conflict situations is a violation of international laws.

This edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly examines the (ab)uses of children in Boko Haram-related operations and highlights policy measures to address the phenomenon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.