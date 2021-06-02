Child Safeguarding and Child Participation online survey: knowledge and practices of the Nigeria Education Working Group Partners

INTRODUCTION

Objective: this survey has been designed to help the Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) understand what support member organizations need to improve their child safeguarding and child participation practices.

As an EiE WG, it is fundamental that partner organizations are safe for children. Equally important is that the EiE WG and its partners engage meaningfully and ethically with children and take their views into account in education responses in NE Nigeria, at all stages of the humanitarian program cycle.

Methodology: an online questionnaire was created hosted on Microsoft Forms and shared with partners from March 25th to April 2nd, 2021. The online system registers all the responses received and produces an Excel database and automatic diagrams that have been used for the following analysis. Data analysis took place in April 2021.