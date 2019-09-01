Child Protection Sub-Sector, north-east Nigeria: Report of the Mid-Year Review of the 2019 Child Protection Sub-Sector Strategic - Workplan, August 2019

1. Introduction

The Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) developed a strategic work-plan in April 2019 to provide strategic direction and define measurable objectives towards not only contributing to the achievement of results under the Humanitarian Response Strategy (HRS) 2019-2021, but to contribute to the growth of the Sub-Sector in terms of leadership, governance, coordination, accountability, localization and capacity development. The objectives of the Strategic Workplan are:

1) Leadership and coordination of the CPSS is strengthened at state and local levels with a view to increasing strong partnerships and participation;

2) Effective information management for better service delivery, decision-making and advocacy on child protection;

3) Enhanced advocacy and accountability on child protection response; and

4) Technical and operational capacity development for child protection actors.

The workshop was officially opened by the Director of Child Welfare, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Borno State and remarks were given by the Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Social and Community Development, Yobe State.

2. Objectives of the Review

A workshop was convened for child protection actors in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe to review performance of the CPSS against the objectives and activities set out in the work-plan. The specific objectives of the mid-year review were to:

a) take stock of the achievements of the CPSS in implementing the workplan, determining whether the CPSS was on-track to achieve the objectives and activities of the workplan;

b) identify the gaps and challenges affecting the implementation of the workplan and opportunities for enhancing implementation; and

c) reach consensus on key actions to be undertaken by December 2019 that will enhance the implementation of the workplan.