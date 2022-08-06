Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) Strategy for North-East Nigeria 2022-2026

The CP AoR NE Nigeria is pleased to share with you the Final CP AoR Strategy (Click this link). It is a living document and will focus on the first three years of implementation 2022-2026 and will be reviewed as the situation evolves, given that we need to create a nexus between the Humanitarian response and development Programing the document adopts a fixable approach.

The 27 paged Strategy document annexes excluded, gives us a sharper focus for the CP AoR response moving forward with clear priorities and an initial flexible 3-year work plan Annex on page 60. The document also projects the funding landscape for the next 6 years and could be a good tool for investment cases for Child Protection in Humanitarian contexts like the NE.

Partners are encouraged to make reference to this document for guidance on CP AoR Work from 2022-2024 initially as its forms the basis on how we move forward with the humanitarian response, as well as development angle given that Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States are impacted differently, thus the flexible lens adopted.

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Development of BAY states and the CP AoR Coordination team thank you all for your rich inputs and time to deliver this strategy.