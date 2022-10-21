Child Protection Capacity Needs Assessment and Capacity Development Plan (Northeast Nigeria, 2022)

INTRODUCTION

The armed conflict in north-east Nigeria has gradually intensified over the last 13 years with attacks and insecurity forcibly displacing millions of people and causing a crisis of protection. The insurgency and the government’s military response have killed tens of thousands of civilians and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region, which straddles Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The current number of people affected by the humanitarian crisis as per NigeriaHRP 2022 is 8.5 million, of which 2million need Child Protection Services. The active conflict continues to make humanitarian operations difficult and dangerous.

The protracted conflict has indeed created humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria, which is fundamentally a protection crisis compounded by challenges in the availability of and access to basic services. The operational environment in which humanitarian and development organizations are providing emergency assistance to affected populations is complex, fluid and crowded with parties to conflict that commit grave violations against children. This has created unprecedented threats to the security, safety and wellbeing of children and their families. Children are recruited, abducted and used in hostilities by non-state armed groups and are prey to constant violence, abuse and exploitation. The provision of quality child protection and reintegration services to children affected by armed conflict including children formally associated with armed groups, the unaccompanied and separated children, children with disabilities and child survivors of genderbased violence and other vulnerable children remain a complex and daunting task and challenge for protection and humanitarian actors.

The child protection capacity on the ground before the start of the conflict, has increased and improved considerably during the conflict period due presence of experienced protection practitioners and continuous capacity building and development of protection actors. Despite these positive developments, the protection risks faced by children and their families continue to be enormous. The child protection capacity assessment initiative aims to analyze the existing capacities and identify potential gaps that are or may be limiting quality CP programming, implementation and the realization of stronger CP program technical capacity development. Besides, there is need to strengthen the child protection systems and most importantly the capacities of the social welfare workforce, community-based child protection committees, communities, and partners to deliver quality child protection services. The Child Protection Strategy 2022-26 puts heavy emphasis on the needs-based trainings which should be informed by capacity assessment of partners which this report intends to address. Therefore, this report is presented in the framework of gaps and capacity needs identified as a result of this assessment.