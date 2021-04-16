Chibok Girls Anniversary: Plan International calls on Nigeria govt to make more rescue efforts

Plan International Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation working on girls’ rights has described as unfortunate and a sad reminder of vulnerability of citizen that seven years on, over a hundred of the 276 schools girls kidnapped from the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state are still in captivity.

According to the Interim Director of Plan International Nigeria, Robert Komakech, “it is regrettable that these girls and other persons elsewhere are still being held captive by insurgents”.

Expressing worry over the fate of the over one hundred girls still in captivity and the effect on their parents and relations, Komakech stated that “for every new day these girls spend with their abductor, it signifies a move further away from the dream they had prior to their abduction and for the parents and other relations, a harrowing trauma”.

For a country still struggling to address the disappointing record of having the largest number of out-of-school children globally, Komakech stated that the failure to rescue the girls seven years after their abduction is capable of serving as disincentives for parents to send their children to school, especially the girl child.

He said: “that more abduction of students is still taking place after the Chibok incident is also condemnable and unacceptable. Young people and the community at large, deserve protection and safety.”

“We hereby call on Nigeria federal government and relevant authorities to make known to the public its efforts so far at the rescue of the remaining Chibok girls and unveil a national plan to implement the Safe School Declaration which it has endorsed as far back as 2015”, Komakech stated.

