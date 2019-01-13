13 Jan 2019

Central Africa Emergencies Newsletter - Winter 2019

Report
from Catholic Relief Services
Published on 11 Jan 2019 View Original
ICT4D as a Critical Tool in Humanitarian Settings in the CARO Region

Meeting the complex needs of people in crisis requires learning, adapting and innovating along the way. And, in the Central African region, where communities face diverse, rapidly changing and life‑threatening emergencies, the stakes could not be higher. Eight of the region’s ten countries are ranked among the least developed countries in the world. Their challenges are rooted in endemic poverty, the impact of climate change, poor governance, protracted conflict, and limited access to resources for productive agriculture and livelihoods. Read how CRS and our partners work with families and communities to help them overcome crises with dignity and resilience, and utilizing information and communications technology for development, or ICT4D, for improved efficiency and impact.

