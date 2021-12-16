CCCM, Shelter and NFI Sector: Out-of-Camp Implementation Strategy 2020-2021, North East Nigeria (26th May 2020)

Internal displacement outside of camps remains one of the challenges in global displacement and has received increased attention from the humanitarian community over the past years. As displacement trend increased in complexity, becoming more urban and protracted nature, majority of displaced population also have access to wider range of settlement options. Unfortunately, this has not always translated to increase in access to assistance and protection. In order to improve access to information, protection and services, while ensuring representation, the CCCM, shelter and NFI sector plans to explore the Out-of-camp displacement approach. In NE Nigeria, it is estimated that 60% of the IDPs live in the host community, with some residing in spontaneous makeshift structures in hazardous environments, rented apartments within the urban or peri-urban areas, particularly in informal settlements where state capacity to deliver services and infrastructure is weak, while others live with host families. It is acknowledged that there has been a lack of capacity and limited engagement from the humanitarian community to adequately address the out-of-camp affected populations. Apart from suffering the effects of the insurgency, the the displaced population and the host community are both exposed to serious risks including natural disaster, communicable diseases, food insecurity and marginalisation.

The large presence of displaced populations in urban or per-urban areas has had significant impacts, placing additional pressure on local markets, as well as on the social, economic, cultural and administrative structures that are already weakened by effects of the insurgency. Provision of aid to IDPs in the host community may make them even more vulnerable while living within the host community. This is because the host community has equally been affected by displacement. The disparity might cause tension and incite violence and scapegoating and especially during tension and changing phase of an emergency or during communicable disease outbreaks. There is therefore a need for CCCM Shelter and NFI sector, the humanitarian community and country team to give it a critical thought to ensure the host community forms part of the overall planning. However, such plans should take into consideration that IDPs are more at risk and face additional challenges brought about by their status. In the event of displacement, they lost assets, housing, have limited social networks, separated from family members, lost documentation and poor access to available services, and are often undergoing trauma. IDPs living in urban areas are often exposed to exploitation, extortion, organised crime and antagonism from host communities. Frequently, IDPs become victims of forced evictions and expulsions. Ensuring security and protection of IDPs in urban areas therefore remains one of the most significant challenges facing the humanitarian community.

The approaches proposed through this document would depend hugely on partnership and consultation between the government at all levels, sector leads/co-leads, both humanitarian and development agencies, including donors. The issue of IDPs out-of-camps should be included in the early stages of analysis along with assessments to understand the protection and assistance needs of the host communities themselves too.