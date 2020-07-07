Nigeria's struggle with the realities of the jihadist violence in the North-east may not be ending soon. For not so far-fetched reasons, as episodes of the jihadist war continue to occur, it worsens insecurity in the region, leads to more losses to lives and livelihoods. Furthermore, it pushes people in war-torn communities deeper into a vicious humanitarian crisis. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that about 7.9 million Nigerians require humanitarian assistance. Despite the volatilities in the region, aid workers are striving to cushion the harsh realities the war has brought.

Humanitarian services in Nigeria's North-east is highly challenged. First, the periodic kidnaps and killings of aid workers pose significant challenges for humanitarian works in the region. According to the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, a total of 38 United Nations (UN) and NGO workers, mostly Nigerians, have been killed since 2011. Second, a recent attack on a UN air service in Maiduguri has led to the temporary suspension of humanitarian air service in the region. These events further worsen the inadequacy of relief services in the troubled zone. As Nigerian forces continue to wage war against the jihads, aid agencies cannot carry out humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable population.

Victims of Boko Haram insurgency are caught in the middle of the conflict. Peace and stability seem like a far cry, and humanitarian services are greatly inhibited. With the trend, communities inaccessible by land are also unreachable by air. Inadvertently, the inability of humanitarian aid to reach the vulnerable population has a psychology implication on the war. First, the Nigerian state cannot effectively prevent violent attacks and cannot also ensure that relief services get to those that need them. When people perceive the inability of the government to provide for them and protect them, they may decide not to work with it. The allegiance of people in these communities is torn between a government that cannot sufficiently make provisions and a jihadist organisation that is projecting towards creating an Islamic state.

The Nigerian state must move to intensify combative efforts in the North-east. The Nigerian troops must commit to the safety of humanitarian workers who are indirectly fighting the jihadist violence through humanitarian assistance to the victims of the war. The North-east conflict is an ideological war, and as such, every outcome has a tremendous psychological dimension. The Nigerian state must move to prevent the crisis of confidence that may worsen in a region where working with the local people has been advocated for. Residents of the North-east must, to a great degree, feel the commitment of the Nigerian state in ending the war and its consequences on the people. While aid workers salvage the people from the realities of the war, the Nigerian forces must strive to also protect them from being casualties of the violence.