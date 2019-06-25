Cash working group strategy 2019-2021 and work plan 2019

BACKGROUND

Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) is a rapidly expanding modality for the delivery of humanitarian assistance which has moved from the fringe of the humanitarian response to the mainstream. The Grand Bargain reflects the commitments made by the donors and international organizations in 2016 to ‘increase the use and coordination of cash-based programming’1 in humanitarian responses. As a result, donors, humanitarian agencies and governments have to varying degrees examined and shifted how they plan, fund and coordinate humanitarian responses to help ensure that cash transfers are used when they are the best tool. Since 2016, the humanitarian partners in the Borno, Adamawa, Yobe (BAY) states have increasingly used CVA as a response modality. The Humanitarian Response Strategy (HRS) 2019 – 2021 indicates that about 49 international and national partners have developed plans to scale up CVA in Education, Health, Shelter/NFIs, WASH, Nutrition, Early Recovery, Child Protection, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Food Security in most of the accessible areas in the BAY states. Different delivery mechanisms such as evoucher, mobile money, direct cash or cash in hand, and paper voucher have been used to deliver CVA to the beneficiaries.

n 2017, the Cash Working Group (CWG) developed a strategy & work plan with 6 strategic focus areas to provide a roadmap that would strengthen coordination, collaboration, advocacy, scalability and, harmonization including information management and, capacity building. The 2019-2021 strategic document/work plan builds on the achievements and lessons learned from implementing the 2017 strategy. It is envisaged that this revised strategic document will help the CWG to work collaboratively with the partners, sectors, Inter-sectoral Working Group (ISWG), Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), donors, private sectors and government to scale up the CVA in Northeast to meet the needs of the affected population and host communities where appropriate.

Cash and Voucher assistance CVA refers to all programs where cash transfers or vouchers for goods or services are directly provided to recipients. In the context of humanitarian assistance, the term is used to refer to the provision of cash transfers or vouchers given to individuals, household or community recipients; not to governments or other state actors. This excludes remittances and microfinance in humanitarian interventions (although microfinance and money transfer institutions may be used for the actual delivery of cash).

The terms ‘cash’ or ‘cash assistance’ should be used when referring specifically to cash transfers only (i.e. ‘cash’ or ‘cash assistance’ should not be used to mean ‘cash and voucher assistance’). CaLP Glossary