25 Jun 2019

Cash working group strategy 2019-2021 and work plan 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (984.17 KB)

BACKGROUND

Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) is a rapidly expanding modality for the delivery of humanitarian assistance which has moved from the fringe of the humanitarian response to the mainstream. The Grand Bargain reflects the commitments made by the donors and international organizations in 2016 to ‘increase the use and coordination of cash-based programming’1 in humanitarian responses. As a result, donors, humanitarian agencies and governments have to varying degrees examined and shifted how they plan, fund and coordinate humanitarian responses to help ensure that cash transfers are used when they are the best tool. Since 2016, the humanitarian partners in the Borno, Adamawa, Yobe (BAY) states have increasingly used CVA as a response modality. The Humanitarian Response Strategy (HRS) 2019 – 2021 indicates that about 49 international and national partners have developed plans to scale up CVA in Education, Health, Shelter/NFIs, WASH, Nutrition, Early Recovery, Child Protection, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Food Security in most of the accessible areas in the BAY states. Different delivery mechanisms such as evoucher, mobile money, direct cash or cash in hand, and paper voucher have been used to deliver CVA to the beneficiaries.

n 2017, the Cash Working Group (CWG) developed a strategy & work plan with 6 strategic focus areas to provide a roadmap that would strengthen coordination, collaboration, advocacy, scalability and, harmonization including information management and, capacity building. The 2019-2021 strategic document/work plan builds on the achievements and lessons learned from implementing the 2017 strategy. It is envisaged that this revised strategic document will help the CWG to work collaboratively with the partners, sectors, Inter-sectoral Working Group (ISWG), Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), donors, private sectors and government to scale up the CVA in Northeast to meet the needs of the affected population and host communities where appropriate.

Cash and Voucher assistance CVA refers to all programs where cash transfers or vouchers for goods or services are directly provided to recipients. In the context of humanitarian assistance, the term is used to refer to the provision of cash transfers or vouchers given to individuals, household or community recipients; not to governments or other state actors. This excludes remittances and microfinance in humanitarian interventions (although microfinance and money transfer institutions may be used for the actual delivery of cash).

The terms ‘cash’ or ‘cash assistance’ should be used when referring specifically to cash transfers only (i.e. ‘cash’ or ‘cash assistance’ should not be used to mean ‘cash and voucher assistance’). CaLP Glossary

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.