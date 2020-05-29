Cash-based assistance offers support to vulnerable people in north-east Nigeria

In north-east Nigeria, where 7.9 million people are in need of life-saving humanitarian aid, providing support through cash-based assistance has increasingly become a way to not only ensure that essential needs are met, but also to empower the most vulnerable to become self-reliant and participate in economic activities that boost local markets.

More than one third of all humanitarian assistance in 2019 in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states was through cash and voucher assistance, reaching more than 1.5 million people throughout the year. Cash and voucher assistance has a direct and lasting impact in the lives of each of these people.

Read more on United Nations OCHA