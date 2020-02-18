18 Feb 2020

Cash Barometer Nigeria, Borno State (February 2020)

Report
from Cash Learning Partnership, Ground Truth Solutions
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (766.95 KB)

Executive summary

Recipients of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in Borno State are positive about their experience of receiving CVA. They find the beginning of this process – becoming aware that CVA is available and registering to receive it – to be the most difficult, and their experience of CVA subsequently improves when it comes to receiving and spending the assistance. Mobile money recipients report more issues, especially at the beginning – a perspective which is supported by anecdotal evidence from community leaders. Problematically, almost one-third of respondents do not know who to turn to with questions about the assistance they receive.

Respondents have a mixed awareness of CVA programmes in Borno State. A high proportion of respondents (85%) know who provides them with CVA, but very few know why they receive assistance (11%) or how long it will continue (12%).

Almost 50% of respondents do not feel able to meet their needs with the CVA they receive. The unmet needs they identify range from food and non-food items to more cash and improved shelter.

Across the board, respondents feel safe when receiving their assistance. Almost 90% of respondents also feel safe travelling to markets and spending CVA.

By and large, respondents believe that CVA is fairly targeted. The majority of respondents feel CVA goes to those who need it most. However, among those who do not feel this way, there is a general sense that many people across a variety of groups are excluded from CVA.

A total of 10% of respondents say people need to pay others or offer favours in order to access CVA. While other research suggests that this opinion is more widespread across Northeast Nigeria, mobile money recipients and younger respondents included in this survey are more convinced that they need to pay others or offer favours. When asked more generally about which factors aid providers should consider when distributing CVA, respondents call for more cash and in-kind aid, improved distributions, and blanket assistance, particularly given the pervasive need in Borno State.

After more than a decade, the crisis in Northeast Nigeria remains characterised by regionalised armed conflict involving a violent insurgency; an aggressive, military-led counterinsurgency; and complex humanitarian access constraints. In 2019, 7.1 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance, and insecurity continues to cause new displacements and to prevent the delivery of aid to more than 800,000 affected people.

This bulletin presents an overview of the findings from Ground Truth Solutions’ survey of internally displaced people (IDPs), IDP returnees, and residents affected by crisis in Borno State, Nigeria, who have received cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in the last 12 months.

With generous support from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), the survey was carried out in November and December 2019 in the local government areas (LGAs) of Maiduguri Metropolitan City (MMC), Jere, and Konduga.

The Cash Barometer is an independent accountability mechanism that combines standardised face-to-face surveys with user-centred approaches to enable cash recipients to provide feedback on CVA, and ultimately to participate in decisionmaking.

