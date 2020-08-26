Case Study: Somalia - Funding for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls in Humanitarian Programming, June 2020

SUMMARY

Overview of the case study

For decades, conflict, insecurity and natural disas-ters such as droughts, cyclones and floods have made Somalia a difficult and volatile humanitarian crisis. It has one of the largest populations of in-ternally displaced persons (IDPs) in the world, with displacement driven by the conflict with al-Shabab, fear of violence, drought, lack of livelihood opportu-nities and evictions. Life for women and girls in Somalia is challenging. Somalia ranks fourth-lowest for gender equality globally, maternal and infant mortality rates are some of the highest in the world, and early marriage is prevalent. An estimated 91 per cent of women aged 15 to 19 have undergone female genital mu-tilation (FGM), which has both short-term and long-term physiological, sexual and psychological repercussions. Gender-based violence (GBV) is per-vasive, dominated by physical assault and intimate partner violence (IPV). Three out of five children are out of school and boys are often favoured over girls.

Illiteracy rates among women in IDP communities is 76 per cent and 59 per cent for the non-displaced, compared with 60 per cent for IDP men and 39 per cent for non-displaced men.

This case study reviews the current context for funding for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) in Somalia, including the levels of funding requested, funding received, and the consequences of the funding gap. The study relies on funding reported to: 1) the Financial Tracking Service (FTS) of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which includes the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender with Age Marker (GAM) and its earlier Gender Marker, and 2) data on fund-ing flows from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) using their Gender Equality Marker (GEM). The study specifical-ly focuses on funding for women and girls, though the findings are very applicable for GEEWG writ large, as the research found little programming that explicitly targeted gender equality more broadly.