Case Study: Nigeria - Funding for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls in Humanitarian Programming, June 2020

Protracted regionalized armed conflict since 2009 has left 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in North-East Nigeria. The crisis is inherently a protection crisis; in the past 10 years, 27,000 people have been killed and thousands of women and girls abducted by Boko Haram and related groups such as the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA). Another 1.8 million are internally displaced, of which one in four are under age 5, and 80 per cent are women and children. Infrastructure damage has been estimated at $9.2 billion and losses at $8.3 billion. 800,000 people are still in areas that are inaccessible to international humanitarian actors.

This case study reviews the current context of funding for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) in Nigeria, including the levels of funding requested, funding received, and the consequences of the funding gap. The study relies on funding reported to: 1) the Financial Tracking Service (FTS) of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which includes the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender with Age Marker (GAM), and 2) data on funding flows from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) using their Gender Equality Marker (GEM).

The study specifically focuses on funding for women and girls, though the findings are very applicable for GEEWG writ large, the research found little programming that explicitly targeted gender equality more broadly.